WATCH: Tattoo artists share what their least favourite things are to tattoo

Getting a tattoo is life long commitment. So when you decide to get one, best you be 100% sure about what it is you have done.

If you’re keen on getting a tattoo done but have no idea what to get, this TikTok video will help you decide what NOT to get. A tattoo artist from Three Ravens Tattoo in Athens has posted a video captioned, “Stirring the pot. We asked tattoo artists their least favourite things to tattoo.” The video, which has gone viral with over 3 million views, shows different tattoo artists at work as they share their opinions on the matter.

You’d be surprised by what their least favourite tattoos are. Going around the tattoo studio she asks different tattoo artists, “What’s your least favourite thing to tattoo?”, and here’s what they had to say. The first artist, Amy, says her least favourite thing to tattoo is the infinity symbol while another artist Dev responds “watercolour splatters”. When asked why she simply responds: “Because it’s splatters.”