In the quest for a more personalised customer experience, beauty brands are offering customers everything from games to product demonstrations and master classes. One trend in particular stands out however - the overt use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Nars Cosmetics's AI-generated ambassador, Maxine, is an eerily lifelike figure who can answer customers questions on everything from what her role is to what colour lipstick she thought would look good on them. Brand leader Sephora first introduced an AI generated virtual make up app eight years ago - Virtual Artist.

Benefit Cosmetics is another beauty brand that is utilizing AI to help customers gain information about its products. The brand launched an AI-powered pore analysis tool that detects and analyses a person's pores in real time, which helps customers better understand how its products work.

What are the positives of AI in beauty? Many companies are harnessing artificial intelligence for a better user experience, using it as a tool to customise consumers choices, making shopping even more personal. The downside of AI in the beauty industry The use of AI in beauty also has its negatives. It has become increasingly difficult to distinguish between what's real and what's not. As social media influencers and beauty brands applaud AI’s ability to allow people to experiment with beauty products just by owning a smartphone, there are other pitfalls when it comes to the widespread use of AI in the space.

According to research by the Europol Innovation Lab, by 2025, 90% of the images that you see online will be AI generated. This can skew people's perception of reality, leading to unrealistic beauty expectations and damaged self-esteem. Going forward, the responsibility lies with the beauty brands that use AI to be authentic.