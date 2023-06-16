WATCH: Toddler does full glam make-up on her mom like a pro

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and that is true because a young girl named Kassia “Kassie” Mattis is following in the footsteps of her mother, Shabnam Khodayari, as a make-up artist. In 2020 during the hard lockdown, Khodayari, casually known as Shab, posted a video of her daughter trying on false eyelashes and it went rival.

The video posted on TikTok (no longer available) attracted many viewers who were furious about a toddler wearing make-up. Speaking to the “Insider”, Shab told the publication that people had mixed reactions towards her for allowing her daughter to wear make-up. “Half the people were like, ‘Why has she even got make-up on? She’s a baby, she’s only 3 years old. Why is she dressed like this?’ Then the other lot would be like, ‘Oh my God, this is so cute’,” she told the publication.

But then, it was evident that Kassie loved make-up as she would watch make-up tutorials by James Charles, NikkiTutorials and Mitchell MUA, and combine all their techniques to learn how to do make-up. Seeing that Kassie was interested in make-up, Shab volunteered as her daughter’s muse so she could practise. #ROMWEGetGraphic #beautyhacks @togethxr Meanwhile I can’t even match the right foundation 😩 #makeup #daughtergoals @makeupbyshab ♬ original sound - Guti In 2021, at 5 years old, Kassie asked her mother to post her videos doing make-up on TikTok, and millions of people viewed the videos.

Kassie kept using her mom’s or brother’s faces as her canvas, and the more she did their make-up, the better she became at her craft. The toddler now has her Instagram account with over 300k followers, and she’s only following her mom. On her page, managed by her mom, she shares videos of herself doing make-up looks, sometimes inspired by celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian.