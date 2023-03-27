What does a 9-year-old know about skincare? Apparently a lot as North West prepares to launch skincare line

Could North West be joining her mother and launching her skincare range? “Teen Vogue” reports that the 9-year-old may be launching a skincare and toy line.
This comes after her reality TV mom, Kim Kardashian, filed for a trademark on her behalf.
We understand launching a toy line. I mean, North is a child, after all. But as for skincare, who would want skincare advice from a 9-year-old?
Tweeps are also confused about why Kim wants her child to have skincare. Shouldn’t she wait until she’s a teenager, at least?
“Kim Kardashian has announced that North West is coming out with skincare products for children. What do 9-year-old children know about skincare? When you’re nine, you don’t have skincare issues. This woman will do anything to try and stay relevant,” commented @Baglifeshirts.
While others think it’s not wise for North to launch a skincare line, others fully support the idea.
“Skincare products will most likely include moisturisers, cleansers, SPF products. Simple things for kids. It’s an untapped market, and it will sell because it’s North West. This is honestly smart,” said @CurlyQuinn.
If there’s one thing we think North could excel in it is the haircare range. She seems to enjoy doing hair, and let’s be honest, the girl can lay edges, okay! Nonetheless, we wish her well in her business ventures.