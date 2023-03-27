What does a 9-year-old know about skincare? Apparently a lot as North West prepares to launch skincare line

Could North West be joining her mother and launching her skincare range? “Teen Vogue” reports that the 9-year-old may be launching a skincare and toy line. This comes after her reality TV mom, Kim Kardashian, filed for a trademark on her behalf.

We understand launching a toy line. I mean, North is a child, after all. But as for skincare, who would want skincare advice from a 9-year-old? Tweeps are also confused about why Kim wants her child to have skincare. Shouldn’t she wait until she’s a teenager, at least? “Kim Kardashian has announced that North West is coming out with skincare products for children. What do 9-year-old children know about skincare? When you’re nine, you don’t have skincare issues. This woman will do anything to try and stay relevant,” commented @Baglifeshirts.

While others think it’s not wise for North to launch a skincare line, others fully support the idea.