Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 27, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

What does a 9-year-old know about skincare? Apparently a lot as North West prepares to launch skincare line

Kim Kardashian West with her eldest daughter, North. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian West with her eldest daughter, North. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

Published 1h ago

Share

Could North West be joining her mother and launching her skincare range? “Teen Vogue” reports that the 9-year-old may be launching a skincare and toy line.

This comes after her reality TV mom, Kim Kardashian, filed for a trademark on her behalf.

We understand launching a toy line. I mean, North is a child, after all. But as for skincare, who would want skincare advice from a 9-year-old?

Tweeps are also confused about why Kim wants her child to have skincare. Shouldn’t she wait until she’s a teenager, at least?

“Kim Kardashian has announced that North West is coming out with skincare products for children. What do 9-year-old children know about skincare? When you’re nine, you don’t have skincare issues. This woman will do anything to try and stay relevant,” commented @Baglifeshirts.

More on this

While others think it’s not wise for North to launch a skincare line, others fully support the idea.

“Skincare products will most likely include moisturisers, cleansers, SPF products. Simple things for kids. It’s an untapped market, and it will sell because it’s North West. This is honestly smart,” said @CurlyQuinn.

If there’s one thing we think North could excel in it is the haircare range. She seems to enjoy doing hair, and let’s be honest, the girl can lay edges, okay! Nonetheless, we wish her well in her business ventures.

Related Topics:

KardashiansSkin CareGrooming TipsCelebrity GossipCelebrity Beauty

Share

Recent stories by:

Thobile Mazibuko