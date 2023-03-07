WATCH: Fans say Kanye West was right after daughter North dressed up as Ice Spice in TikTok video

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Kanye West’s daughter, nine-year-old North West, posting several TikTok videos dancing to PinkPantheress and Ice Spice's hit single, “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”. In the video, North is rocking Ice Spice’s signature orange hairstyle and wearing two chains. Some fans have since been reposting a video of West condemning North’s use of the app.

“I am her father, I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something,” he said. “I said: ‘I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.’ I have a say-so.” Many have been responding to the clip and ridiculing North’s mother, Kim Kardashian, for allowing her on the platform. “Kanye was right… there’s no way a 9 year old should be idolizing ice spice and listening to her music about twerking and having $ex with men… Kim is a terrible parent,” Tweeted @qurandale.

Kanye was right … there’s no way a 9 year old should be idolizing ice spice and listening to her music about twerking and having $ex with men… Kim is a terrible parent. pic.twitter.com/98JjqJtxOZ — Qura (@Qurandale) March 6, 2023 @_dxndi added: “This is exactly what Kanye was tryna avoid. SMH. Now watch somebody play dense and say this is harmless.” This is exactly what Kanye was tryna avoid. SMH. Now watch somebody play dense and say this is harmless. pic.twitter.com/nf9XP0wAI1 — 𝕯𝖔𝖓𝖉𝖎. (@_dxndi) March 6, 2023 @wammell_ shared similar sentiments. “This why kanye didn’t want his daughters on social media.” This why kanye didn’t want his daughters on social media pic.twitter.com/QVPj85Nmv4 — wammell (@wammell_) March 6, 2023 Some have been coming to her defence: “y’all grew up shouting to “lollipop” & “my neck my back”, kanye is racist as f*** and bashes his kids mother, and y’all’s favorite rappers are serial killers. but u draw the line at a pop song? pls touch grass,” shared @keescrawford.