WATCH: Fans say Kanye West was right after daughter North dressed up as Ice Spice in TikTok video

Kanye West and North West. Picture: Instagram

Published Mar 7, 2023

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Kanye West’s daughter, nine-year-old North West, posting several TikTok videos dancing to PinkPantheress and Ice Spice's hit single, “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”.

In the video, North is rocking Ice Spice’s signature orange hairstyle and wearing two chains. Some fans have since been reposting a video of West condemning North’s use of the app.

“I am her father, I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something,” he said. “I said: ‘I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.’ I have a say-so.”

Many have been responding to the clip and ridiculing North’s mother, Kim Kardashian, for allowing her on the platform.

“Kanye was right… there’s no way a 9 year old should be idolizing ice spice and listening to her music about twerking and having $ex with men… Kim is a terrible parent,” Tweeted @qurandale.

@_dxndi added: “This is exactly what Kanye was tryna avoid. SMH. Now watch somebody play dense and say this is harmless.”

@wammell_ shared similar sentiments. “This why kanye didn’t want his daughters on social media.”

Some have been coming to her defence: “y’all grew up shouting to “lollipop” & “my neck my back”, kanye is racist as f*** and bashes his kids mother, and y’all’s favorite rappers are serial killers. but u draw the line at a pop song? pls touch grass,” shared @keescrawford.

