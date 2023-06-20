AFI goes to Durban July for another fashion instalment

For the second consecutive year, African Fashion International (AFI), in partnership with Gemelli, will host another fashion experience at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July. Hollywoodbets Durban July is one of the biggest horse racing events in Africa where sports fanatics, fashion enthusiasts and lovers of fine things gather to celebrate the things they enjoy the most.

Since fashion is a big part of the Durban July, AFI, known for producing spectacular fashion shows in Africa, decided to join the club and be part of the experience. They will spoil guests with a fashion show for up-and-coming designers. As part of the Fastrack 2023 Cohort challenge, the AFI Fastrack finalists will participate in the public fashion competition by showcasing their garments inspired by the Durban July theme "Out of this World."

They will compete against each other and other young designers and fashion entrepreneurs for a chance at fashion glory at the most important equestrian event on the continent. “We are proud to be contributing to the city’s economy by using local talent for our fashion show. “Through our development programme, AFI Fastrack, we are nurturing the next generation of designers and entrepreneurs, and we are proud to see them take part in this prestigious competition,” said Roshnee Pillay, marketing manager of African Fashion International.