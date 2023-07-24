Banyana may have lost to Sweden but they’re crushing it in the fashion stakes

Despite their 2-1 loss to Sweden in their opening World Cup match, Banyana Banyana supporters can’t get enough of the national women’s soccer team’s kit. Designed by Lwazi Ngcungama, the all-black shirt is a subtle nod to a bygone era.

Ngcungama came out victorious and was chosen as the winner in a design competition whereby he was tasked with creating the shirts for the South African senior national teams. Ngcungama said he wanted the kit to pay homage to the Class of 1996 who were the only generation to lift the African Cup Of Nations. And it appears his dream has paid off. Fans are loving the new kit, designed in collaboration with Le coq sportif.

When Banyana Banyana posted images of the new kit on social media before their game against Sweden, Mzansi cheered on their choice of attire. All black 🖤#BeyondGreatness #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/e3ePQtYXdn — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 23, 2023

Radio host Mo Flava commented: “This kit is stunning!” A social media user shared her support by adding“ ”I don’t like soccer but I’m getting one.“ Another echoed her sentiment: “This will be the first soccer SKIPA I will buy.”

“Love this jersey and the statement they are making,” added another. For those who are interested in getting their own kit, Le Coq store sells it online before Banyana’s next match against Argentina on Wednesday.