Banyana beaming after impressive performance against juggernauts Sweden at World Cup

Desiree Ellis wore a bright smile that could very well have solved South Africa’s energy crisis after seeing some familiar faces in the auditorium of the Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday morning. It seems to have put the Banyana Banyana coach at ease, who must have realised after contemplating their opening World Cup match that they were their own worst enemy. South Africa lost 2-1 to Sweden in their first game in Group G after being in front.

Early in the second half, Banyana took a surprising lead through. Hildah Magaia scored before Fridolina Rolfö equalised and Amanda Llestedt rose above the South Africans to bag the winner in the last minute of the encounter. This was a game that Banyana should have and could have won, given their chances in the first half when both Kholosa Biyana and Thembi Kgatlana put their efforts into the stands.

Speaking after the match, Ellis was gracious in defeat while revealing she remained pleased that they gave the world’s third-ranked side a run for money. “I am really proud of the performance,” Ellis said. “I think the people back home that got up at 7am in the morning will be rejoicing in the streets because of the performance.” The fact that Banyana put their best foot forward, despite eventually failing in the dying moments of the game, seems to prove they have grown since their last appearance in the World Cup four years ago. Ellis was, therefore, thrilled that the team is reaping the fruits of their labour.

“They showed resilience and bravery. We said people will see what South Africa will be about this time around and I am sure they saw a huge difference when compared to 2019,” she said. While it was an impressive performance, which will aid Banyana going forward, a cloud of doubt hung over Ellis’ selection before kick-off, as she started with Sibulele Holweni, Bongeka Gamede and Kaylin Swart at the back. Holweni and Gamede are both left-wing backs, and therefore are expected to cover for each other. Ellis had other ideas, starting Gamede as a central defender and Holweni as a wingback.

What was more surprising was Swart starting in goal ahead of Andile Dlamini, who was expected to get the No 1 jumper after being crowned the Women’s Afcon Goalkeeper of the Tournament and SA Sport Star of the Year. Ellis, though, argued she made the selection in an effort to combat the aerial threat of the much taller Swedish players.

“We know that we are a team that plays from the back,” said Ellis, who's no stranger to making unpopular decisions, “and we needed players that are good on the ball and defensively. “We knew that if we were in trouble, Kaylin would kick us out of the trouble - which she did on many occasions. That’s why we made those changes, which we’ve been training with for a long time.” Ellis said her squad was fully fit when she named her starting XI against Blågult, but she might be forced to change her tactics and team sheet against Argentina, if Magaia doesn’t recover in time.

The 28-year-old injured herself when she landed after her goal which resulted in her being replaced by Gabriela Salgado. But with time still on their side before Banyana’s next match on Wednesday, Ellis will be hopeful of her return. Mihlali Baleka is at the Fifa Women's World Cup 2023, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, in partnership with Sasol.