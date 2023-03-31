Consumers warned against online ‘Manicaa’ shopping scam

There is a pattern that I’ve noticed about scammers. They tend to work harder during the holiday seasons, and now that we are approaching Easter, they are on a roll. The first thing you should do when shopping online is check whether the website is legit. Nowadays, it can be hard to tell because scammers are alert, but there’s always that one sign – pay attention to it. Also, check reviews from people who have bought there before, because once you become a victim, chances of getting your money back are slim.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) warns consumers against transacting with Manicaa, a shopping site which is a scam. Manicaa is a website that sells kitchen appliances, electronics, baby items and clothes, among other things. This comes after the NCC received several complaints from consumers claiming they had not received their goods purchased from the site. Others alleged that they had received faulty goods and incorrect items.

After an investigation, the NCC found that Manicaa was untraceable. It is also reported that the site is a scam run by Webster and Clara Kutsawa. “Manicaa’s modus operandi is to offer to sell these items, receive the money and not deliver those goods. The CPA requires that a supplier of goods delivers those goods to a consumer on the agreed date and place. “The physical address on their website suggests that Manicaa is operating from Midrand, while the map on the ‘contact us’ page suggests that it’s based in Canada,” said Thezi Mabuza, the acting national consumer commissioner.