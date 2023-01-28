SA consumers warned to be careful of online payments as scammers use Shein to bait victims

Johannesburg - South African investigators are warning local customers to be extra vigilant while making virtual payments. This, as renowned global online shopping platform Shein becomes the latest place for scammers to bait victims. Antoinette Coetser, from the firm Mike Bolhuis Specialist Investigators into Serious Violent and Serious Economic Crimes, says the scam has been orchestrated through a portal called Kitchen Style, where shoppers are being lured via messages on social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook that they have won a shopping voucher from ever- popular Chinese company, Shein.

“Once the shopper clicks on the suspicious link provided to claim their voucher, the scammer accesses the shopper’s Shein account. If you have bought from Shein before, there’s no reason for you to suspect anything untoward.” Coetser said once the scammer has access to a shopper’s account, they are able to access their bank card details and money is deducted from the account. “It is small amounts which are deducted from the shopper’s account at first. And this is to not arouse any suspicion. Then the amounts get bigger, but still under R500. However, deductions can be made more than once.”

The shopper also does not receive any message from Shein or Kitchen Style about the deduction. “What is alarming is that no notifications are received from the bank either that a deduction has been made, with most shoppers only realising days later that money is missing from their account. The banks have no explanation for this, but they are investigating. We have been unable to get hold of Shein yet, but we are hoping to soon.” Coetser has urged shoppers to monitor their bank accounts on a regular basis.

“Shoppers are urged to monitor their bank accounts closely and to report such incidents to the Fraud Department at their bank as soon as it is noticed. Do not save any bank account information or card details on any online shopping app in an attempt to prevent such fraudulent transactions from happening. And most importantly, do not click on links. This is how the scammers access all our information.” Specialist investigator, Mike Bolhuis said the escalation in cyber crime has been immense. “Things are getting out of hand, especiallyon TikTok and where it is hard to identify, track and trace people. These investigations are a challenge. People need to be vigilant and be aware of all forms of communication. Never pay something unless you have done a thorough, in-depth evaluation, identification, risk analysis investigation. This is much more than just calling a friend,” he said.

