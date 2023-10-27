‘Desperate times call for desperate measures’ - women now buying Bokke T-shirts from kiddies section

Rugby fan or not, as a South African you must know by now that the Rugby World Cup final is going down this Saturday. Every weekend we’ve seen people proudly sporting their green and gold gear in support of the Bokke.

If you don’t have your Bokke kit by now, you might struggle to get your hands on some with many stores running low on stock. These TikTok ladies have however come up with a plan to get themselves T-shirts and look cute at the same time. TikTok user @plantettobi took to the app to share her find.

“POV: You finally got yourself a cute Springbok shirt for the rugby world cup” is the overlay caption of Tobi’s video showing off the cute green T-shirt she found at Pick n Pay clothing for R70. “Guys don’t walk but run to Pick and Pay clothing where you can get yourself one of these T-shirts I’m about to show you guys,” she said.

“If you have small boobs or just a small person like me then you should definitely go get this for Saturday,” she concluded. Her video was viewed over 330K times and caught the attention of another petite lady. TikToker @pamelamadikizela posted a video of herself showing off her baby-size Pick n Pay World Cup T-shirt.