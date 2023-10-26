Struggling to get your hands on Springboks merch? This local retailer has your back - and it’s for mahala

Getting your hands on the most coveted fashion item this week has proven quite disastrous for many Springbok supporters. Salespeople at Nike V&A Waterfront, the official partner for the Springbok jersey, told Moneyweb they managed to restock, but within hours of the merchandise making it to the floor, they were completely sold out.

The same went for informal traders who pitched their marketing strategies at robots. Either the sizes were too small or too large. But all is not lost. Local retailer Pick n Pay Clothing has come through for the legions of fans just in time for Saturday’s big finale.

Taking to its various social media channels, the clothing brand made the special announcement: “Buy any tee and score a FREE rugby print, because backing the boys never looked this good!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pick n Pay Clothing (@picknpayclothing)

Shoppers have a choice of choosing from three print designs, but there was just one problem. Initially, only a limited number of stores would offer the service. Judging from the massive response, the retailer has managed to roll it out across other regions as well. And in a follow-up post, it stated that stocks were already running low.

SPAR Sonstraal in Durbanville left South Africans in stitches after hilariously renaming some of their food items with the names of the Springboks players.