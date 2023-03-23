Dlozi opens third store in Newtown Junction

It’s beautiful to see abantwana bedlozi (children of the ancestors) wear their calling with pride. Nape Phasha, the founder of Dlozi, opened his third store in Newtown Junction, Johannesburg. The other two are in Pretoria and Kuruman.

Dlozi is a South African brand that specialises in ancestral wear. Founded in 2020, Phasha’s brand was inspired by his mother. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dlozi shop (@dlozi_ngwana_badimo)

“My late mother is an inspiration behind this movement. She was a traditional womb specialist as she also struggled to conceive after marriage, which led to her undergoing the initiation process and, only after that, myself and my other three siblings were born. “This is where addressing myself as ‘ngwana badimo’ comes from. I am a child of the ancestors, and after I printed a T-shirt for myself and posted a picture on social media, South Africa could relate. Later that same night, my inbox was floating with messages of people wanting the same T-shirt,” says Phasha. His brand has attracted many ancestral children, including South African actress Letoya Pulumo, the biggest supporter of the brand.