Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana announces Kiddies Republic is no more

When it rains, it pours. Founder of Drip Footwear, Lekau Sehoana, has lost one of his businesses, Kiddies Republic. Launched in July 2022, Kiddies Republic is/was a children’s clothing brand owned by Sehoana. The store had one brand in Mall of the North, Limpopo.

Due to the business not making enough money to sustain itself and pay employees, it went under liquidation. “Kiddies Republic was not financially viable, thus the difficult and unfortunate decision to close our doors and undergo a liquidation process. “The liquidation process of Kiddies Republic is currently under way, and liquidators were appointed last week by The Master of the High Court.

“All stakeholders were informed by management of the liquidation and subsequent appointment of the liquidators,” reads the statement released by Sehoana. STATEMENT: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. pic.twitter.com/atIVphagQS — Lekau Sehoana (@LekauSehoana) June 14, 2023

He added that although Kiddies Republic is no more, it does not affect Drip Footwear, a different entity. Speaking of Drip Footwear, the award-winning businessman is going through a messy break with his estranged wife, who wants Drip Footwear to be part of her divorce settlement. Meanwhile, Sehoana is not having it and refuses to give her any share(s) in the company. Other entrepreneurs encouraged him to keep going when entering into business sometimes things don’t work out.

“We try sometimes, things work out, at times they don’t work out. We make mistakes and should learn from them. There should never be a time to celebrate someone’s downfall. “You tried King @LekauSehoana, and it didn’t work out. On to the next one,” said @OscarMagud. Another businessman, Inga Gubeka said: “Strength to my brother @LekauSehoana and the employees that were affected. Some ideas work some don’t, that’s how entrepreneurship is. We keep trying.”