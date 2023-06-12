Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana caught in relationship drama with estranged wife

Founder and owner of Drip Footwear, Lekau Sehoana, is currently going through a messy separation from his estranged wife Lebogang Machaba. According to Zimoja, the couple are at each other’s throats over assets, and Drip is part of the mess.

It is reported that Machaba wants a share of the business since she allegedly contributed to its success. Meanwhile, Sehoana disagrees and wants to give her nothing except for the divorce papers. “We are married out of community of property. This person ill-treated me at my lowest. As soon as I started making money, things changed. We stayed, but the marriage didn't work out and I moved out. She is a divorce fugitive. The Sheriffs tried sending her summons eight times, but she changed numbers 100 times," Sehoana told Zimoja. The businessman from Tembisa also added that he’s taking care of Machaba and paying her bills.

“I send her R50 000 every month. She stays under my roof in Waterfall Estates, she’s under my medical aid. I bought her a BMW X6M Sports for R2 million,” he said. While it is alleged that Sehoana is in hiding, to be away from all the drama with his wife, speculations have started circulating on Twitter. Tweeps are beginning to question his business model, with some suggesting that his business was not self-funded as previously claimed. The speculations started when City Press published an article about a local footwear owner who fled the country after his estranged wife hired a hitman to kill him.

Tweeps put two and two together because the businessman who owns a footwear brand and currently has drama with his wife is Sehoana. According to City Press, A prominent businessperson who owns a luxury footwear has fled the country after his estranged wife alegedly hired hitmen to kill him. The hitman confessed



Not saying anything I just see a changed location 😕 pic.twitter.com/HwCSvDTFLQ — SITHALE✍🏿 (@SithaleKgaogelo) June 11, 2023 Tweeps also think that someone else besides his wife could want him down. This is because his business partner, Glenda Ndlanzi, who was the MD of the brand, was shot and killed outside of her home last year. My hypothesis is that the hitman story is bogus. The funders of all those billboards want their money back. https://t.co/CkAsqM1ENA — Bonga (@_Bonga) June 11, 2023 Surprisingly, nothing was taken from Ndlanzi during the attack, so whoever shot her had one motive, to end her life.