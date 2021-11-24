Devastated family seeks answers over ’hit’ on Drip Footwear head

Pretoria - A month after Glenda Ndlanzi was shot multiple times outside her home in Pretoria, her family members are searching for closure and justice. Ndlanzi, managing director for Drip Footwear at the time of her death, has been described as humble and a very loving person by her brother, Glen.

Her death remains a mystery as there are no leads or suspects for the shooting and killing of the 28 year old outside her Centurion home. The family is looking for answers and someone to be held accountable for her untimely death. Ndlanzi died on October 18 after three men opened fire at her in the driveway of her home. A case was opened at the Wierdabrug police station.

“The police have not said anything to us, and they have not responded to our questions about the case. She was a very calm person, down to earth and was loved by everyone,” her brother said. Her family believes her death was a hit, looking at the number of times she was shot, and because none of her belongings were taken from her. “I knew everything she was doing, but she was not a person to get angry or have any enemies.

“She was not the kind of a person that would be in trouble, but looking at how many times she was shot, it shows that someone wanted to make sure that she does not survive the shooting,” Glen said. According to her brother, Ndlanzi did not show any signs of stress or display unusual behaviour in the days days leading up to her death. Her family is pleading with public to use all their social media platforms to make the hashtag #WhokilledGlenda trend.