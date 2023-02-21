Enhle Mbali takes us down memory lane with her SS23 creation

Featuring some urban safari looks, Mlotshwa’s AW23 collection was a combination of emotional experiences, travel, and an innate passion for the arts. Most of us know her as an actress but Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is a woman of many talents.

The mother of two is also a fashion designer owning clothing label Essie Apparel. Now that we’re nearing the fashion week's season in South Africa, Mlotshwa took us down memory lane by sharing a behind the scenes video of preparations for her previous AW collection, which debuted at South African Fashion Week. Featuring some urban safari looks, Mlotshwa’s AW23 collection was a combination of emotional experiences, travel, and an innate passion for the arts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (@enhlembali_) “AW23 Essie collection takes its cue from the edgy globetrotter and international jet setter. Simple, yet exciting, fashion-forward silhouettes imagine new frontiers and are infused with her ethos of ‘keep moving forward to push boundaries, never stop,’” reported SAFW. Following a successful fashion show at SAFW in October last year, Enhle launched a bodysuit in December last year, covered in words allegedly said to her by her estranged husband Nkosinathi Maphumulo, better known as Black Coffee. The bodysuit was launched to commemorate 16 Days of Activism Against Women and Children Abuse.

