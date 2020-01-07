The year 2019 may have been rough for Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa following recent reports of her failing marriage to world-renowned club DJ Black Coffee, but it seems the actor turned fashion designer is starting the new decade with a bang.
Her fashion line Enhle Mbali Essie Apparel is featured in the latest edition of Vogue Italia.
Making its debut at SAFW AW/20, Essie Apparel caused a frenzy on the runway with the sizzling luxury collection of faux leather dresses, catsuits, skirts, puffy jackets and faux fur coats.
Taking to social media the style icon shared the exciting with her million followers, she wrote: "GUESS WHOS IN @vogueitalia .... @essie_apparel by Me... team we’re upwards and onwards. The beginning! #simplylive #simplylove #simplyenhle🎓🌺🍭 #empressenhle to the 🗺 world..."