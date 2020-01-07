Enhle Mbali’s fashion line Essie Apparel features in Vogue Italia









Enhle Mbali. Picture Instagram The year 2019 may have been rough for Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa following recent reports of her failing marriage to world-renowned club DJ Black Coffee, but it seems the actor turned fashion designer is starting the new decade with a bang. Her fashion line Enhle Mbali Essie Apparel is featured in the latest edition of Vogue Italia. Making its debut at SAFW AW/20, Essie Apparel caused a frenzy on the runway with the sizzling luxury collection of faux leather dresses, catsuits, skirts, puffy jackets and faux fur coats. Taking to social media the style icon shared the exciting with her million followers, she wrote: "GUESS WHOS IN @vogueitalia .... @essie_apparel by Me... team we’re upwards and onwards. The beginning! #simplylive #simplylove #simplyenhle🎓🌺🍭 #empressenhle to the 🗺 world..."

Fans, including her mother, and makeup guru Bongi Mlotshwa congratulated the star on the milestone.

She wrote: "If I knew cutting your clothes would end up on @vougeitalia, I wouldn't have thought uyamosha...well done..."

Enhle Mbali launched Essie Apparel in 2019. The star shared at the time: "I’m so excited to announce I’ll be showing for the first time on fashion week on the 23/10/19 for autumn winter 2020. Essie apparel. SO EXCITED TO SHARE A PIECE OF ME WITH YOU."

2019 also saw Enhle Mbali launching ‘La Bello Beauty in South Africa ‘Hair for Heiresses’. The brand features ready to wear, luxury synthetic wigs created for the everyday woman who likes to switch up her style and stay in budget.

In December 2018, Enhle Mbali in collaboration with local designers, Quiteria and George dressed the global icon, Beyonce Knowles-Carter at South Africa's inaugural Global Citizen Festival held at FNB Stadium.