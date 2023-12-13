The fifth annual Cape Town Resort Collections took place at the Cabo Beach Club in Cape Town on Saturday, attracting fashionistas eager to curate their wardrobes for summer. Sharing the stage with other local designers such as Imprint, Julia Buchanan and Kat van Duinen, was Pick n Pay Clothing, a brand gaining recognition for its unbeatable value and its on-trend range and collaborations with local designers.

General Manager for Pick n Pay Clothing, Hazel Pillay, spoke about the collections showcased. “We curated a fashionable summer ready-to-wear range, emphasising swimwear and styled dresses. “These outfits are particularly relevant for our customers as the days get hotter and everyone dresses up for the December holiday season.”

In the spirit of versatility demanded by this time of the year, many of the showcased outfits effortlessly transition from day to night, added Pillay. "They can be paired with sneakers for a casual daytime look and then elevated for the evening with accessories and smarter shoes, such as bling sandals." Following the latest seasonal trends, the value clothing retailer had many linen-like fabrics, shimmer and gold inserts and lurex fabric in their designs.

Pick n Pay Clothing's participation in the show brings the runway closer to all customers as Pillay explained, "Our team relishes being part of this event as it allows us to showcase the latest fashionable trends at everyday prices.

“With the holiday season approaching, many customers seek inspiration for beachwear, relaxed everyday attire, or outfits suitable for special occasions, whether attending church, family gatherings, work office parties, or a night out with friends.” Customers seek inspiration for beachwear, relaxed everyday attire, or outfits suitable for special occasions. Picture: Supplied