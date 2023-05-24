Global stars continue to serve looks at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival is under way, and global stars are slaying with their impeccable fashion looks. The festival, which started on May 16 and ends on Saturday, May 27, celebrates creatives who do exceptional work within the film industry.

This is one event where stars show off their style for about ten days, serving looks and leaving no stones unturned. Some of our best dressed include plus-size model Ashely Graham, who rocked a duvet-like massive gown by Dolce & Gabbana. View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) Indonesian actress Raline Shah chose blue as her theme colour for the festival. We loved the electric blue chiffon actual waterfall dress by Gaurav Gupta.