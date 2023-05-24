Global stars continue to serve looks at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival is under way, and global stars are slaying with their impeccable fashion looks.
The festival, which started on May 16 and ends on Saturday, May 27, celebrates creatives who do exceptional work within the film industry.
This is one event where stars show off their style for about ten days, serving looks and leaving no stones unturned.
Some of our best dressed include plus-size model Ashely Graham, who rocked a duvet-like massive gown by Dolce & Gabbana.
Indonesian actress Raline Shah chose blue as her theme colour for the festival. We loved the electric blue chiffon actual waterfall dress by Gaurav Gupta.
The Georges Hobeika dress that she wore last night is also one of our favourites.
“As an Indonesian woman, I am incredibly proud to be one of the representatives of my country through my attendance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.
“It's a beautiful moment to wear the exquisite creations of Adelle Jewellery, including the intricate Wheat Field Collection, perfectly capturing Indonesian fine craftsmanship. Together, we unveil a story that proudly showcases the beauty and creativity of Indonesia,” Shah explained.
Swedish actress Praya Lundberg looked ravishing in a nude Alexis Mabille Haute Couture.
Academy-award-winning actress Viola Davis ruffled feathers in a white Valentino ensemble.
Multi-award-winning supermodel Naomi Campbell served looks from day one of the festival, but the Balenciaga outfit stood out the most.
Now that’s how you wear red! Supermodel Rose Bertram ate and left no crumbs in a bloody red lurex gown from the Rami Kadi Maison de Couture ‘Mantra’ collection.
Also in Rami Kadi Maison de Couture was Grace Elizabeth, who looked ravishing in a monochrome dress.
More incredible fashion is expected as the festival progresses. Below are more of our favourite looks so far.