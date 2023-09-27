How to clean silver and gold jewellery using household products

Whether it’s a gift or something you purchased for yourself, a piece of jewellery is something to be treasured. If they are cared for correctly, they can become family heirlooms.

While there are items that we would wear every day, like your wedding band or favourite necklace, there are other pieces of jewellery that you only wear for special occasions. Items that are rarely used can sometimes become tarnished while those we use all the time pick up dirt. If you find that your jewellery needs cleaning, here are tips on how to clean silver and gold jewellery using products you have at home.

Silver tends to tarnish. Picture: Freepik Silver

Silver jewellery is prone to tarnishing due to exposure to air and moisture. To restore its original shine, try the following method: 1. Line a shallow dish with aluminium foil. 2. Place your silver jewellery on top of the foil.

3. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of baking soda and a pinch of salt over the jewellery. 4. Pour boiling water over the jewellery, ensuring it is fully submerged. 5. Let it sit for a few minutes, then gently remove the jewellery and rinse it with cool water.

6. Pat dry with a soft cloth.

Gold Gold jewellery, although less susceptible to tarnish, can still benefit from regular cleaning. Here's an easy method to make your gold pieces shine: 1. Create a mixture of warm water and a few drops of mild dish soap.