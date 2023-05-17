How to style your Crocs without looking basic

It’s the season when people want to be cosy and warm. During autumn and winter, tracksuits and coats become everyday wear, but what about shoes? Ever since Covid, many have people realised how comfortable it is to rock lounge wear.

Boots have taken a back seat because Crocs are the in thing. The way they are so loved, others even wear them on their wedding day. However, just because it’s cold doesn’t mean you must dress down. There are those occasions that will need you to dress up. So, if you still want to rock your Crocs, here’s how you can style them without looking basic. You can move away from the Crocs classics and rock the boots. Add socks

The socks and slides trend will always be one of the biggest in winter. Even if you’re wearing the cosy Crocs with fur, put on some nice socks to add ambience to your look. Personalise them The introduction of jibbitz changed the game because you can transform your shoes from being a plain Jane to something dramatic. Depending on your style, you add your initials or anything you think may add flair to your look. And what’s nice is that you can change the jibbitz whenever you want.

Go higher Usually, when people think of Crocs, the first thing that comes to mind is the classic clog. At the secret sunrise event recently held at La Vie en Rose Garden Restaurant, we were introduced to other styles of Crocs, such as the platforms and the Classic Mega Crush, which have big soles. Let it slide