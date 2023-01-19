'I had to steal this from mom’s house’ Kylie Jenner tells sister Kim Kardashian in latest Instagram post

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are more than just reality TV stars, they are very successful businesswomen as well. Kylie Jenner has reached great success with her make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics, while her sister Kim Kardashian has become famous for her Skims shapewear.

Story continues below Advertisement

The one thing that makes their brands so successful is that as a family they always support each other. You often see collaborations between the sisters or one appearing in another’s advertising campaigns. They run their businesses like one big family business.

Their social media platforms, especially Instagram, are where they really push their brands and latest products, as well as each other’s products. Kylie recently posted a series of images captioned “kyventures” showing herself frolicking in a lush green field wearing a short racer-back charcoal-grey onesie with black knee-high boots. The onesie is in fact the Raw Edge Onesie from Kim Kardashian’s Skims label.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, there was no mention of that. Nor did she tag the Skims brand in the post. Of course, it didn’t take long for big sister Kim to notice that and immediately comment on the post saying, “can u tag @skims please LOL”. Kim Kardashian asks sister Kylie to tag her brand. Picture: Instagram Kylie swiftly set the record straight, replying, “@kimkardashian i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote ?!!!! wow @skims.”