‘It’s so dated’: Fashionistas take to Twitter to share their thoughts on Kendall + Kylie collection

Launched in 2016, the Kendall + Kylie ready-to-wear collection is now finally available in South Africa. Supermodel Kendall Jenner and her sister, multimillionaire businesswoman Kylie Jenner, have collaborated on a collection of colourful swimwear, comfortable active wear and smart casual wear which is now exclusively available at selected Edgars stores and online at Kendallandkylie.co.za.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pieces from the Kendall + Kylie summer collection. Picture: Ally Friedmann. “By designing for their own lifestyle and tastes and identifying with the woman they inspire, the Kendall + Kylie brand serves an ambitious audience of taste makers who appreciate authentic style and who have influence among their immediate peers and social groups. The Kendall + Kylie audiences are social media followers and savvy web users who closely follow fashion trends every season,” reads a statement from the brand. While fans of the famous sisters are super excited to finally get their hands on items from their collection, others are not impressed by the range at all. Twitter users took to the app to share their thoughts on the collection, with many describing it as dated.

This tweet by @aaash_engel got fashionistas talking, “Kendall + Kylie launching in Edgars only now feels very 2016. And this is exactly their problem.” Kendall + Kylie launching in Edgars only now feels very 2016. And this is exactly their problem. — pop princess 🫧 (@aaash_engel) November 12, 2022 One user responded: “It feels like they took whatever didn’t sell and dumped it wherever they could” while another simply responded: “Oh wow. It’s so dated.” The clothes are giving 2016 as well. https://t.co/cK8zd1xzTc — lauren. (@Laureasons_) November 13, 2022 @peachesmoony was shocked by the prices of the garments: “Sweetie??? Kendall and kylie apparel is now available in south africa (at THESE prices) for some reason.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The post showed items, with rather steep prices tags, for example, a yellow one-piece swimsuit was selling for R1 299 and a basic white sweat top, with branding on the sleeves, for R849. Sweetie??? Kendall and kylie apparel is now available in south africa (at THESE prices) for some reason pic.twitter.com/KeGG00tScd — icapricorn yodumo ♑ (@peachesmoony) November 10, 2022 Besides the price tags, folk are unimpressed by the designs. “And these items are so boring and bleh”, said one user. Another said: “Aint nobody buying these ugly clothes.”