Jay-Z’s diamond-encrusted watch sells for R30-million at auction in support of prison reform

Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft and others recently hosted an auction in support of the Reform Alliance Charity at Atlantic City's Ocean Casino Resort. Reform Alliance Charity is a charity aimed at raising funds for Reform Alliance, a non-profit organisation founded in 2019 dedicated to criminal justice reform.

The auction items reportedly raised $7.8-million (R152.4-million), while the event generated a total of $24-million (R469-million) raised for the charity. Jay-Z's Jacob & Co. timepiece set featuring over 450 diamonds, reportedly sold at the auction for $1.5-million (R30-million).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom) According to Boardroom, guests at the star-studded casino night and auction were able to bid on unique items donated by not only Jay-Z but also the likes of NFL legend Tom Brady, George Condo and Rashid Johnson. Guests at the event included a host of superstars, including Meek Mill, Fabolous, Matthew McConaughey, Alex Rodriguez, Travis Scott and the evening’s emcee Kevin Hart.

Brady and reality TV star Kim Kardashian made headline-grabbing contributions of $2-million each at the auction. Meek Mill took to Instagram to share his gratitude, “@reform casino party over 20m raised for one mission! Thank you to all my friends and family for coming and raising money for a real reason shout out to all my friends that came and performed too I really appreciate it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) Back in July, GQ did a feature in which they showcased Jay-Z’s extensive luxury watch collection. Jay’s go-to jeweller Alex Todd shared that he can’t just trust anyone when it comes to securing ultra-rare watches for him.