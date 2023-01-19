Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana’s iconic diamond cross necklace

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is collecting iconic masterpieces like infinity stones. The businesswoman recently bought Princess Diana’s iconic Attalah Cross necklace.

Prince Harry’s mother wore the Garrard Jewellery necklace at a London charity gala in 1987. According to “TMZ”, the founder of SKIMS bought the necklace at Sotheby's auction for $197 453 (R3 387 320). It is not the first gem that Kardashian got for herself.

At the 2022 Met Gala In America: An Anthology of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, she wore Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dress. She donned the dress that the late actress wore in 1962 when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy with "Happy birthday, Mr President". For that dress, “The Kardashians” star had to lose 7kg, which was still not enough as the dress was super tight, she had to immediately take it off after taking red carpet pictures.

The American socialite also has Jackie Kennedy’s timepiece in her collection. In 2017, she bought Kennedy’s Cartier watch, which she got as a gift from brother-in-law Prince Stanislaw "Stas" Radziwill. The masterpiece engraved February 23, 1963, was sold for $379 500 (R6 510 349).

