Korean stars are making it big in fashion

From K-pop bands to Korean dramas and 10-step Korean skincare regimens, Korean culture has caused a major stir throughout many industries. Hallyu, the Korean wave, has now washed over the fashion industry bringing mega music and movie stars to the front of some of the world’s most luxurious high-end fashion houses.

This month Louis Vuitton announced South Korean actress Ho Yeon Jung as their new global Maison Ambassador. If you don’t know who Jung is then you obviously haven’t seen one of the most popular and talked about Netflix series right now, The Squid Game. However her role in the thriller series isn’t what bagged her the title of Maison Ambassador.

Having first graced the runway for Louis Vuitton for Spring-Summer 2017, she continued to embody the Maison through fashion shows and the Pre-Fall 2017 ready-to-wear campaign. “I immediately fell in love with Ho Yeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago,” said Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections. Ho Yeon Jung for Louis Vuitton. Picture: Supplied “It is an honour to start my acting career with Louis Vuitton, the brand I have modelled for. I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador” adds Jung.

After winning the Asian Star Award at the Asian Model Awards in 2019, Jung walked for numerous global fashion brands. The Squid Game star isn’t the only Korean celeb Louis Vuitton has signed up. In the most famous K-Pop boy band, BTS has swept the world with excitement and buzz as they were appointed the ambassadors for Louis Vuitton.