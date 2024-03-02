Lenny Kravitz leads tributes to fashion icon Iris Apfel following her death at the age of 102

American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz is among the celebrities who have paid tribute to late fashion icon Iris Apfel following her death at the age of 102. The fashionista passed away at her home in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday and Kravitz took to Instagram to remember the late star. He wrote: "You mastered the art of living. Thank you for your energy and inspiration."

Former First Lady of California Maria Shriver wrote: "Wow! What a truly remarkable life #IrisApfel lived. She truly did it all: She was a businesswoman, she was a fashion model, she was a fashion icon, she was a college professor, she was a star of a documentary, she was a Barbie doll! Iris is truly proof that age is just a number." 'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham said: "Ohhhhhh. Goodnight and God bless Ma'am. What joy and endless style you brought to so many." Other tributes came from designer Jenna Lyons, who said: "Thank you for sharing your beautiful life" and model Tess Holliday who added: "Rest in power! 'Thank you for living your life so beautifully inspiring so many of us to live boldly."

Iris achieved world wide fame in 2005 when the Metropolitan Museum of Art held an exhibition focusing on her fashion sense titled Rara Avis (Rare Bird). She went on to release collections with the Home Shopping Network and in 2022 she designed a clothing collection for H and M and a beauty collection for Ciáte London. Before becoming a fashion icon, Iris pent her early years as an interior designer and textile expert.

She and husband Carl Apfel started the textile company Old World Weavers, in 1947. They worked with clients including Greta Garbo, Estée Lauder and Marjorie Merriweather Post. They also did White House restorations for nine US presidents. Carl died in 2015 at age 100, and Irish told PEOPLE: "We had done everything together and I was devastated."