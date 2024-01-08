LOOK: A regal affair at L’Ormarins King’s Plate

On Saturday the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse was a sea of blue and white for the 163rd L’Ormarins King’s Plate. The horse-racing event, the first for the year, is one of Cape Town’s most prestigious gatherings of racing enthusiasts and fashionistas alike.

The dress code for L’Ormarins King’s Plate has always been chic and sophisticated but most importantly it’s all about the blue and white theme. Attendees were all dressed in blue and white. Picture: Supplied

Both the ladies and gentlemen pulled out all the stops to look the part on the day. From shades of blue to all-white outfits, attendees all stuck to the regal theme.

Shades of blue. Picture: Supplied Hats and fascinators were the order of the day and seen in all shapes and sizes.

There were hats in all shapes and sizes. Picture: Supplied Here’s a look at what some attendees wore on the day. Influencer Sarah Langa stunned in a short dress with a cut-out detail. She completed her look with a wide-brimmed white hat.

Sarah Langa. Picture: Supplied Presenter Tanya Nefdt opted for an all-white look with a bold flower fascinator.

Tanya Nefdt. Picture: Supplied Radio presenter Liezel van der Westhuizen wore a flowing pale blue dress by couture designer Jacques Lagrange. Her dramatic feather headpiece stood out above the crowd.

Liezel van der Westhuizen. Picture: Supplied Designer Thebe Magugu, who was one of the judges on the day, wore his signature pleats.

Thebe Magugu. Picture: Supplied Influencer Seth Shezi looked dapper in a blue blazer.

Seth Shezi. Picture: Supplied Actor Siv Ngesi wore a printed blue shirt which featured images of his mother.