LOOK: African star dazzle at the AMVCA

African stars gathered at the Eko Hotel and Suits in Lagos, Nigeria, over the weekend for another edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
Launched in 2013, AMVCAs is a show presented by MultiChoice, recognising outstanding performances in television, film, entertainment and now digital content creation throughout Nollywood and the African continent.
It’s always a fashion frenzy when Africans unite, no matter the celebration.
At the 9th AMVCA, the who’s who of the African entertainment industry put their best foot forward and dressed to kill.
Host of the most Zozibini Tunzi dazzled in not one, not two, but three elegant gowns by Lanre Da Silva.
Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim looked like a goddess in a gold, shimmery dress by Lakimmy.
Speaking of Lakimmy, she is the designer behind Chioma Ikokwu’s emerald green showstopper.
Big Brother Naija Season 4 winner Mercy Eke looked ravishing in a custom Xtra Brides Lagos high slit dress with silver and diamond embellishments.
Nigerian actress Asogwa Alexandra A. donned a monochrome hand-beaded gown by Luxe By IRE.
Ghanaian model Nana Akua Addo was the talk of the town in a 3D bird dress by Cary Santiago.
The gents didn’t come to play. They moved away from the usual, boring black tie and wore innovative outfits.
Reality TV star Emmanuel Umoh Junior was supposed to win the best dressed because his outfit was giving. The execution, the detailing and the colours worked so well together. He blossomed beautifully in an Izu Udokwu suit from the ‘It’s Bloom Time’ unreleased collection. More men should take note of how to dress for the red carpet.
Actor Iremide ‘Fantasticks’ Adeoye did not disappoint. He wore black high-waisted pants, a white lace top and a black cropped jacket with gold finishes, all designed by toF.
It’s beautiful to see men show some skin on the red carpet like Henry Emeka did. He looked dapper in an all-white suit by Dominic Samuel. What made his outfit stand out was that, unlike the usual jackets, his was a bare back.
Below are most of our favourite AMVCA looks.
