LOOK: African star dazzle at the AMVCA

African stars gathered at the Eko Hotel and Suits in Lagos, Nigeria, over the weekend for another edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. Launched in 2013, AMVCAs is a show presented by MultiChoice, recognising outstanding performances in television, film, entertainment and now digital content creation throughout Nollywood and the African continent.

It’s always a fashion frenzy when Africans unite, no matter the celebration. At the 9th AMVCA, the who’s who of the African entertainment industry put their best foot forward and dressed to kill. Host of the most Zozibini Tunzi dazzled in not one, not two, but three elegant gowns by Lanre Da Silva.