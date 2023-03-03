LOOK: Austin Malema captures Thuso Mbedu at Paris Fashion Week

A girl from Pietermaritzburg is now a Hollywood star who has reserved front-row seats at the biggest fashion shows, and we love to see it. The story of Thuso Mbedu brings tears of joy to our eyes because of how rose-up against all odds. From being orphaned and not having a home to staying in Los Angeles, she deserves every win coming her way, and so much more.

In an interview with “The Wrap”, she spoke about using acting as a social change tool. “I did drama in university. Drama was a space in which I could escape my reality. I could be anything, and I performed a poem for my final exam. I remember at the end of that performance, I had a grown folk come up to me, talk to me about how they were moved by my performance because it articulated okay within them. “They didn’t have the vocab to articulate. It was at that moment I knew that I wanted to pursue acting because it could bring healing, and it was something that I could use as a tool for social change.”