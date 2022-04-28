LOOK: Comedian Donovan Goliath redefines luxury fashion with a slick new accessory

Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Versace and Gucci will forever be considered the epitome of luxury fashion. Owning an iconic quilted Lady Dior bag, classic two-tone Chanel pumps, or Medusa embellished Versace sweater is as much of a status symbol as a sports car.

Story continues below Advertisment

Women will spend a fortune on a pair of red-soled Christian Louboutin even if it means they can’t walk on them. With the price of just about everything going up, the sales of luxury fashion items are slowly dropping. So what’s the point of owning a GG belt when you can’t even fill up your petrol tank without shedding a tear?

The greatest flex these days is asking the petrol attendant to fill up your car. The petrol price hike has had a domino effect on the cost of everyday grocery items. By now, most people have noticed how the price of cooking oil has skyrocketed.

Story continues below Advertisment

A 5-litre bottle of cooking oil can now cost you up to R300. What used to be an everyday basic cooking ingredient is now considered a luxury item. And South African comedian Donovan Goliath understands that. Goliath, who is set to host the ‘Real Housewives of Durban’ season 2 reunion, took to Instagram to post a pic of what at first glance appears to be him walking down a runway modelling trendy menswear at what could easily be a Fashion Week moment.

Story continues below Advertisment

On closer inspection, the accessory he’s ever so casually holding in his hand is, in fact, a 5 litre of cooking oil. Below the image, he added the caption “Elevate your style with a slick, luxury accessory”, obviously referring to the oh so expensive item he holds in his hand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Goliath (@donovangoliath) It seems we’re in for a series of luxury fashion tips since the caption to the post reads: “Follow me for more fashion tips.”

Story continues below Advertisment