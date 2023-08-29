LOOK: Do opposites attract? Justin Bieber dresses down while wife Hailey steps out in style

Do opposites really attract? Well in the case of couple Justin and Hailey Bieber it certainly seems like it.

The husband and wife pair were recently spotted out in New York where model Hailey made an appearance at a Krispy Kreme to promote her latest Rhode product. While Hailey stunned in an all-red outfit, hubby Justin looked like he had just crawled out of bed. She looked slick and glamorous in a red strapless mini-dress which she accessorised with a dazzling “B” pendant necklace, a red bag, and red patent leather heels.

She complemented the look with strawberry-shaped studs in theme with her newly launched product. The ‘Peaches’ singer on the other hand wore grey sweat shorts with a grey hoodie, pink peak cap and bright yellow Crocs with white socks. The Rhode founder shared glimpses from the event on her Instagram page that read, “STRAWBERRY GLAZE DAY!!!!!!!!! Feeling over the moon today.” She went on to add, “thank you thank you thank you!”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive at Krispy Kreme in Times Square in New York City. pic.twitter.com/07dx6YQX9f — @21metgala (@21metgala) August 28, 2023 Hubby Justine took to Instagram as well to share some pictures from the launch event. He added three heart-eyed emojis in the caption while writing, "baby girl with the @rhode @krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) @21metgala posted two images of the couple on X and followers were hating on how Justin was dressed compared to his wife.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive at Krispy Kreme in Times Square in New York City. pic.twitter.com/07dx6YQX9f — @21metgala (@21metgala) August 28, 2023 “I swear he dresses specifically to embarrass her,” was one person’s response.