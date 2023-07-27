LOOK: The famous MSCHF Big Red Boot has gone yellow with Crocs holes in them

If you thought MSCHF’s enormous red boots were comical and if you’re not a Crocs fan, then these boots are definitely not for you. Over the years designer brands like Balenciaga and celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Post Malone have collaborated with the love-to-hate shoe brand Crocs.

This time MSCHF, an art and media company known for creating viral and controversial products, have gotten together with Crocs to bring out a fresh take on their cartoonish big red boots that went viral earlier this year. The boots, now in a bright yellow colour, bear the same shape as MSCHF’s Big Red Boots but Crocs has incorporated elements of their Classic Clog throughout the upper part of the boot. There are punched-out holes on top of the boot and the strap that goes around the ankle of Crocs is now attached to the back of the boot with the black logo visible on the sides.

Paris Hilton stars in the debut campaign for MSCHF and Crocs' giant yellow boot, wearing the enormous rubber non-clog look while dressed in a yellow jumpsuit. Paris Hilton wearing the MSCHF x Crocs Yellow boots. Picture: Instagram/mschf

According to High Snobiety, MSCHF and Crocs' collaborative boot was actually revealed during the most recent round of Paris Fashion Week but not by Paris Hilton, which would've been appropriate. Instead, professional prankster Tommy Cash introduced the world to the MSCHF x Crocs Boot while sitting front row at the Rick Owens show.