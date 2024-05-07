Independent Online
Tuesday, May 7, 2024

LOOK: Doja Cat wears a wet T-shirt to this year’s Met Gala

Rapper Doja Cat. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Doja Cat left little to the imagination at this year’s Met Gala. For this year’s event she decided to show up in nothing but, what looked like a maxi-length wet white t-shirt by Vetements.

She in fact attended the Gala with the Creative Director of the brand, Guram Gvasalia.

While her outfit was a shocker, her makeup was exceptional.

Done by makeup guru Pat McGrath, she had glittery painted silver teardrops falling from her smoky eye look which made it look like she just stepped out of a shower with her eye makeup still running down her face.

With such a dramatic look she opted to wear her natural hair in a clean platinum blonde buzz cut.

Earlier in the evening the “Demons” rapper left the Mark Hotel - where many celebrities get dressed for the event - wearing nothing but a white towel wrapped across her body and a towel wrapped around her head.

We should have known that her Met look was going to be shocking.

The past weekend she wore a few dramatic ensembles showing off a whole lot of flesh.

On Sunday, she was spotted in Manhattan wearing nothing but a white sheet, a black thong and pair of stilettos.

When she was in the Cartier store she had almost had a wardrobe malfunction when the white sheet almost dropped to the ground before she grabbed it and held it to her breasts.

The sheet was another Vetements creation which was labelled as a dress.

On another occasion, she took to the streets wearing a clingfilm-like outfit.

The transparent film just about covered her breasts and hips.

Related Topics:

United StatesDoja CatLuxury fashionMakeup