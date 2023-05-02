Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

LOOK: Jared Leto transforms into Karl Lagerfeld’s cat at Met Gala 2023

Celebrities like Doja Cat and Jared Leto paid homage to late legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette. Picture: Reuters

Celebrities like Doja Cat and Jared Leto paid homage to late legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette. Picture: Reuters

Published 3h ago

Share

Did you spot cats on the “Met Gala 2023” red carpet? Well, don’t be surprised if you catch a glimpse of humanised cats at the “Met Gala” this year.

Celebrities like Doja Cat and Jared Leto paid homage to late legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette by dressing up as the cat at Hollywood’s biggest fashion night on Tuesday.

Leto donned a full catsuit with white fur and a headpiece that hid him from view.

More on this

He did eventually take off the head to reveal himself with some heavy dark eyeliner on. What better way to honour the designer than with an enormous mascot, right?

Inside the catsuit, he wore an all-black ensemble comprised of a bedazzled cape, semi-sheer blouse, pleated skirt, and black trousers.

Doja also nailed the cat look. She wore a hooded Oscar de la Renta gown, which included cat ears on the hood, silver sequins, a backless feature, and a mermaid silhouette that extended into a white feathered train.

Lagerfeld was famous for his affection towards his pet cat, Choupette.

He adopted the white Birman cat in 2011. He once joked to CNN that if he could marry his cat, he would.

Since then, Choupette became a star in her own right and she is reportedly worth millions now as it is rumoured that she had inherited Lagerfeld’s fortune when he died.

Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

United StatesDoja CatLuxury fashionCelebrity BeautyHollywoodHaute CoutureAnimals

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe