LOOK: Kanye West’s reported new squeeze Candice Swanepoel shows off her flawless figure in bikini

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel model Candice Swanepoel took to Instagram to show off her flawless figure wearing the latest addition to her C collection for her eco-lifestyle brand Tropic Of C. The post captioned “They say lavender softens anxiety, and I wonder whether I can plant a garden so dense in your mind that the knots in your chest unravel and never tighten again. - Jasmin kaur” is a series of three images showing the black bikini top, a bralette with thin straps.

She shares Ariel, 4 and Anacã, 6, with her former fiancé Hermann Nicoli. The pair were together for 13 years and broke off their engagement in 2018. The supermodel is now said to be dating Kanye West. According to tabloid reports, Swanepoel has been romantically linked to the rapper for several months now.

Candice stays healthy and gorgeous with the help of nutritious drinks. "I do a nice beauty smoothie," she told The Cut. "It contains coconut oil, flaxseed oil, banana, protein, some kind of antioxidant fruit like blueberries or strawberries, or some nut butter. I discovered it from doing research; I like to be on beauty blogs. I've always loved nutrition, and because I've worked out for so many years, I've figured out what's best for my body and keeping my energy up. It's evolved from that." Tropic of C, the model's swimwear collection, was launched in 2018 and focuses on being a sustainable eco-friendly brand. The brand's motto is 'Influenced by nature. Inspired by the female form. An eco-lifestyle brand born from a life spent at the beach.'