LOOK: M3GAN, the monstrous robotic doll, makes her modelling debut

In the campaign images up on the brand’s Instagram page, in M3GAN’s first modelling gig, the demonic doll is no longer wearing her usual pussy-bow scarf, pleated shift dress and glossy black Mary Jane shoes that we know her for in the horror movie. Instead, she is seen wearing a more 90s grungy look.

She poses wearing a pair of black chunky platform boots and a black skull-printed hoodie – an outfit that’s probably more suited to her evil character. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @heavn To add to the creepiness, the shot is taken under a blood-red light, making her appear even more terrifying. “The human brain isn’t meant to comprehend this,” one Instagram user commented on the post.

“I dont think humanity was supposed to come this far,” said another. Commenting on the styling, one user said, “Why is M3gan giving me Avril Lavigne circa 2003?” “Craziest three-way collab in existence,” commented another.