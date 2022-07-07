LOOK: North West proves to have better style than mom Kim Kardashian

Being a celebrity child means being exposed to cool things at a young age. While some of us dream of attending big fashion shows like Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West is already gracing front row seats next to Anna Wintour.

The 9-year-old, who has been the talk of the town after wearing her father’s 14-year-old Pastelle jacket, is still trending on social media. She is in France with her mother for Paris Fashion Week. North is walking in her father’s shoes in terms of fashion. Her style is impeccable, and she dressed better than Kim, whose fashion sense dropped dramatically since her divorce from Kanye.

At the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show, North wore a pinstripe skirt and a matching waistcoat and beret. Her mother wore a similar maxi dress, and they had matching nose rings, but it was North who ate the look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɴᴏʀᴛʜ ᴡᴇsᴛ 💗 (@_north__west) Judging by her style and the people she hangs around with, North is a fashion icon in the making. Meanwhile, Kim is exploring her modelling skills as she recently walked at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show.

Kim Kardashian walking for Balenciaga Couture pic.twitter.com/WeWgMZhJ2s — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) July 6, 2022 Most tweeps agree that as much as she’s good with editorials, the runway is not for her. Or perhaps, she should practise some more. kim sweetie ur giving nothing https://t.co/2o44YznOCp — kelly 💞 (@xx_kaleigh) July 6, 2022 Below are some of North’s hottest looks at Paris Fashion Week.