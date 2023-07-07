LOOK: Talk about making an entrance! Goth girl arrives at her prom in a coffin

Prom night is like the teenage equivalent of a wedding day. There’s the dress, the hair and make-up and the car you arrive in.

It’s all about making a lasting impression and having the night of your life. When it comes to making a grand entrance, we’ve seen everything from outrageous limousines to horse-drawn carriages. But for this teenager, all of that was way too mundane and she wanted to do something completely different.

Taking to TikTok she shared a video, which has been viewed over 2 million times, of her extraordinary prom arrival which left everyone shocked. Sixteen-year-old Abi Ricketts (ab1strang3) decided to go to her prom in a coffin. The clip is a collection of pictures that shows how her dad and brother take her to the prom in a black car with the coffin in the back.

Captioned: “That went down in history,” we see her laying arms crossed over her chest in the red-lined black coffin wearing a lace off-the-shoulder dress. Abi Ricketts in her coffin. Picture: TikTok/ab1strang3

Another picture shows how the coffin is taken out of the back of the car and lowered onto the red carpet leading into the venue. Abi Ricketts on the red carpet with her brother and father. Picture: TikTok/ab1strang3

Ricketts spoke to Kennedy News saying: “I’ve never wanted to fit in. I’ve always wanted to be outside of the box and outside of the norm.” And viewers were quick to express their love for Ricketts’ unique idea. “I wish I had the guts to do this as a teenager. Iconic,” commented one viewer.

“You are more cool than I have ever been in my 32 years and ever hope to be,” said another. While this might not be the norm it certainly isn’t the first time someone arrived at their prom in a coffin. Last year a South African matriculant arrived at her matric ball in a coffin.

When Twitter user @LebogangNM posted two images of a matric student arriving at her ball in a coffin, tweeps were left horrified. Mehlolo ee🤦🏻‍♀️



Arriving for matric dance in a coffin🤒 pic.twitter.com/KpYG7gynwX — Ke Motloung🐘 (@LebogangNM) October 1, 2022