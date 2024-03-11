LOOK: Who wore what on the Oscars 2024 red carpet

The who’s who in Hollywood hit the Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in California in grand style on Sunday. From shimmering sequins to pretty pastels, stars showed off their unique style.

Here’s a look at who wore what on the big night. Da'Vine Joy Randolph accepted her award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Holdovers” wearing a shimmering periwinkle Louis Vuitton dress that featured billowing sleeves and a long train. Randolph has been serving dramatic looks throughout this year’s awards season. Da'Vine Joy Randolph attending the #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/fkCTdTRqQe — linda (@itgirlenergy) March 10, 2024 Emma Stone, who won the Best Actress award for her role in “Poor Things”, stood out in a pale mint custom Louis Vuitton peplum gown.

#Oscar nominee Emma Stone has arrived on the red carpet of the Academy Awards pic.twitter.com/WiTXW1S44w — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 10, 2024 Margot Robbie might not have received a nomination for her role in “Barbie”, but that didn’t stop her from shining on the red carpet. She stunned in a figure-hugging black sequins sleeveless Versace gown. #Barbie star Margot Robbie has arrived on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/NwhDITp44B — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 10, 2024 No red carpet is complete without a bit of feathers and actress Lupita Nyong’o brought it subtly in her soft lilac sequins Armani Privé gown with the feather details on the waist and hem. She just owns every carpet! Lupita Nyong’o looks just gorgeous in blue in this gown by Giorgio Armani for the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4dyTW2j6Al — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) March 10, 2024 “Dune” star Zendaya opted for a single-strapped striking dirty pink Armani Privé dress with shimmering a metallic palm tree pattern. She accessories her look with Bulgari jewellery.

Zendaya at The Oscars 📸 pic.twitter.com/DGyaZ4P8p0 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 11, 2024 Florence Pugh, who stars in “Oppenheimer” which won Best Picture on the night, wore a silver Del Core dress. The dress featured a jewel-encrusted bodice. .@Florence_Pugh literally is not real... I am so in love with her #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yMWUZmHe8O — MTV (@MTV) March 10, 2024 Ariana Grande made a grand entrance in a marshmallow pink gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. The strapless, fitted dress featured dramatic details such as a long train and giant sleeves. She accessorised with Jimmy Choo’s Romy pumps and jewels from Tiffany & Co.