Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitionsShopping
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitionsShopping
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Monday, March 11, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

LOOK: Who wore what on the Oscars 2024 red carpet

Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Picture: X / jacquemusx

Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Picture: X / jacquemusx

Published 3h ago

Share

The who’s who in Hollywood hit the Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in California in grand style on Sunday.

From shimmering sequins to pretty pastels, stars showed off their unique style.

Here’s a look at who wore what on the big night.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph accepted her award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Holdovers” wearing a shimmering periwinkle Louis Vuitton dress that featured billowing sleeves and a long train. Randolph has been serving dramatic looks throughout this year’s awards season.

Emma Stone, who won the Best Actress award for her role in “Poor Things”, stood out in a pale mint custom Louis Vuitton peplum gown.

Margot Robbie might not have received a nomination for her role in “Barbie”, but that didn’t stop her from shining on the red carpet. She stunned in a figure-hugging black sequins sleeveless Versace gown.

No red carpet is complete without a bit of feathers and actress Lupita Nyong’o brought it subtly in her soft lilac sequins Armani Privé gown with the feather details on the waist and hem.

“Dune” star Zendaya opted for a single-strapped striking dirty pink Armani Privé dress with shimmering a metallic palm tree pattern. She accessories her look with Bulgari jewellery.

Florence Pugh, who stars in “Oppenheimer” which won Best Picture on the night, wore a silver Del Core dress. The dress featured a jewel-encrusted bodice.

Ariana Grande made a grand entrance in a marshmallow pink gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

The strapless, fitted dress featured dramatic details such as a long train and giant sleeves. She accessorised with Jimmy Choo’s Romy pumps and jewels from Tiffany & Co.

IOL Lifestyle

Related Topics:

The OscarsCelebrity BeautyLuxury fashionHollywood