LOOK: Grammy Awards red carpet moments

Music's brightest stars on Sunday rocked up to the Grammys in revealing metallic gowns, Barbiecore pink and stark, classic white. Above all, they showed lots of skin. While the Oscars are known for embracing a certain brand of Hollywood glamour, the Grammys are in your face: some of the most iconic fashion looks have emerged at the storied music industry gala, like Jennifer Lopez's plunging green Versace gown in 2000.

Here's a look at what the A-listers wore to the Grammys in Los Angeles: Metallics If you want to shine at the Grammys, metallics are a strong bet. Pop princess Miley Cyrus, who won the award for best pop solo performance for her hit "Flowers," made quite the red carpet entrance in a barely-there gold metal naked dress by John Galliano for Maison Margiela and big, in-your-face hair.

And Victoria Monet, who has seven nominations, dazzled in a copper Versace corset dress with a train, a trend seen on several red carpets this season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Monét (@victoriamonet) Barbie World A lot has been written about who was and who was not nominated for Oscars for "Barbie," but the movie racked up 11 Grammy nominations as well -- and has definitely influenced showbiz red carpets for months. Billie Eilish - a winner on Sunday for best song written for visual media for her poignant "What Was I Made For?" from the film - rocked a pink and black Barbie bomber jacket made by Chrome Hearts over a white shirt, black tie and black trousers.