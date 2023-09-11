Mzansi has no chill, compares new Springboks’ kit to Checkers Sixty60

On Sunday the Springboks played their first World Rugby Cup 2023 match against Scotland in France. While the nation was out in full support wearing their green and gold, the Bokke took to the field in their new alternative kit and people were not happy about it.

Instead of the classic green and gold we all love, the team stepped out in an aqua blue and white kit so far removed from the colours we all know, that they could easily have been another country. While the nail-biting match kept us on the edge of our seats, many folk couldn’t help but be distracted by the odd choice of colours. Taking to X, people voiced their opinion on the matter with many comparing the alternative kit to the Checkers Sixty60 colours.

“The new springboks kit looks exactly like the checkers sixty 60 colour and all I’m saying is checkers has a great marketing tactic to put all of their drivers in this kit,” said X user @kneelimb. The new springboks kit looks exactly like the checkers sixty 60 colour and all I’m saying is checkers has a great marketing tactic to put all of their drivers in this kit 👀![CDATA[]]>😌 — Your favourite brown girl (@kneelimb) September 10, 2023

@Dumirocks commented: “Why is the Springboks wearing a Checkers 60 60 kit?” Why is the Springboks wearing a Checkers 60 60 kit? — Dumisani Mahlangu (@Dumirocks) September 10, 2023

“Guys I know we watching the rugby now but I just wanna ask if we now sponsored by Checkers ... I mean I literally see the checkers Sixty 60 colours here.” said @ReneciaW. Guys I know we watching the rugby now but I just wanna ask if we now sponsored by Checkers ... I mean I literally see the checkers Sixty 60 colours here. @zizikodwa @Springboks 😆 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/8YBYy60CX0 — MadamSpeaker (@ReneciaW) September 10, 2023