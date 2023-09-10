Reigning world champions Springboks and Scotland will clash in the first of the big match-ups in Pool B of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Marseille on Sunday (kick-off 5.45pm). While the Boks will want their forwards to dominate for front-foot possession, the Scots will look to counter that to set their game-breakers into motion for a positive result.

IOL Sport’s Leighton Koopman looks at five key player match-ups in the game. 1. All eyes on the No 10 jersey Manie Libbok versus Finn Russell promises to be a good tussle and one that could potentially decide this clash. Both flyhalves are known for their ability to get their team going on the attack. Libbok has been a breath of fresh air to the Bok backline, and the team’s attacking shape looks better when he is the pivot. His kicking for poles, though, is constantly under the scope, and how he fares today could be vital for the reigning world champions.

Russell could cause defensive headaches for the Boks with his maverick style of play. Should South Africa keep him under constant pressure, it will possibly put Scotland on the back foot. If they let him cook, he will make a Sunday roast of the Boks.

2. A captain’s innings After almost not making it to the World Cup due to a knee injury, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has proven in the build-up to the tournament that he is ready to lead the side. Kolisi had outstanding performances against Wales and the All Blacks since his return. The Bok captain is very efficient at the rucks, and his team will need him to disrupt the Scots. Scottish captain Jamie Ritchie also knows how to make a nuisance of himself, especially at the breakdown. Coupled with his strong ball carries, he will be one of the forwards Scotland looks to for good ball possession.

3. When an unstoppable force meets an immovable object The above phrase can be expected from the midfield clash between Damian de Allende and Sione Tuipolotu of Scotland. They are two very direct runners that can cause any defence big problems when they decide to take the ball up route one. De Allende has Andre Esterhuizen breathing down his neck for a starting berth, so the 2019 World Cup winner will have to give a good show to keep his spot.

Tuipolotu is a destructive runner if the Boks give him time (and space) on the ball. If they don’t stop him early on, he has a host of skilful outside backs to put in space if he gets the ball out in contact.

4. Propping up the scrums part 1 They’ve faced each other at club level and it’s always an intense battle. That intensity will turn up a notch when Bok tighthead Frans Malherbe squares up with fellow South African Pierre Schoeman, in the Scots front row, come scrum time. Malherbe is a stalwart of three World Cups and hasn’t set a foot wrong when it comes to the scrums. Malherbe will be licking his lips to get under Schoeman this afternoon to pop him. Schoeman will welcome the challenge from Malherbe. The former Bulls prop has faced the Stormers stalwart plenty of times and will try to find new ways to get under his skin during the game.

5. Propping up the scrums part 2 This will definitely be the facet of play where the Boks will look to gain dominance, and the other prop battle between Steven Kitshoff and Zander Fagerson on the tight head for the Scots will be a nail-biting affair.