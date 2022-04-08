Mzansi reacts to the ’Real Housewives of Lagos’ pink carpet looks

I used to hear people say South Africa doesn’t have real celebrities and think it was just a troll but come to think of it, they may have been on to something. Most celebrities in the country don’t understand pop culture. When you’re in the public eye, especially within the entertainment industry, people are bound to scrutinise you.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ordinary citizens usually don’t have access to red carpet events that celebrities attend. They are the watchdogs who will compliment and criticise celebrities based on their outfits. It’s nothing personal, it’s all about how you present yourself to the public. Some celebrities like DBN Gogo were upset at tweeps for criticising the outfits at the Real Housewives of Lagos launch, which took place in Hyde Park last night. I wish you guys could keep ur negative opinions to yourself especially when people are content and happy with how they’ve presented. You’ll never control how anyone looks. You can however control your mouths. — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) April 7, 2022 But that didn’t stop people from voicing their opinions because criticising red carpet looks is part of the entertainment. It’s like reviewing a movie or music.

Story continues below Advertisment