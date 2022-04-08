Mzansi reacts to the ’Real Housewives of Lagos’ pink carpet looks

I used to hear people say South Africa doesn’t have real celebrities and think it was just a troll but come to think of it, they may have been on to something.
Most celebrities in the country don’t understand pop culture. When you’re in the public eye, especially within the entertainment industry, people are bound to scrutinise you.
Ordinary citizens usually don’t have access to red carpet events that celebrities attend. They are the watchdogs who will compliment and criticise celebrities based on their outfits. It’s nothing personal, it’s all about how you present yourself to the public.
Some celebrities like DBN Gogo were upset at tweeps for criticising the outfits at the Real Housewives of Lagos launch, which took place in Hyde Park last night.
I wish you guys could keep ur negative opinions to yourself especially when people are content and happy with how they’ve presented. You’ll never control how anyone looks. You can however control your mouths.— uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) April 7, 2022
But that didn’t stop people from voicing their opinions because criticising red carpet looks is part of the entertainment. It’s like reviewing a movie or music.
I’m sorry but criticising red carpet looks is part of the game. Seeing the red carpet is the only enjoyment we get from these events. Let us have this— naledi (@naledimashishi) April 7, 2022
Tweeps were impressed with the looks that some Mzansi stars pulled. Lasizwe Dambuza, Mihlali Ndamase, Zola Nombona, Libo Njomba, and Kamo Modisakeng were among the best dressed.
Let’s go to meet the housewives of Lagos #RHOLagos pic.twitter.com/yIdY3oZin4— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) April 7, 2022
Mihlali and Zola both look so beautiful🔥🔥😍😍 #RHOLagos #RHODurban #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/t9DHxljLOH— CHERRY 🍒 (@mis66437000) April 7, 2022
#RHOLagos SA Launch Event 🚀🙏🏽— LIBO (@_libonjomba) April 7, 2022
👔 : @DAVIDTLALE #RHOLagos #BBMzansi #Showmax pic.twitter.com/EwJTPeVsNV
They received high praises while the likes of Khanyi Mbau, Sarah Langa, Gashwen Mthombeni, Mbali Mavimbela, Andy Maqondwana, Kwenzo Ngcobo, Zuki Lamani and many others were rated as the worst dressed.
Sarah Langa was definitely Rihanna inspired here but a total flop... beautiful colour however the whole entire assembleof her Disney costume is a miss... Literally she hid her gorgeous face and her long sexy legs.🗣️Call the cops please coz wow😭 🚨🚓🚔#RHOLagos pic.twitter.com/TwuQb30ZsV— Charlieafrikka (@JohnsonAwalle) April 7, 2022
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Lp2LBmZRZ0 pic.twitter.com/EZPBbHupG0— “Philile” (@Phili_Dlams) April 7, 2022
A second look at @MbauReloaded's @PortOfLNG outfit tonight at the #RHOlagos premiere @ThisLove_K pic.twitter.com/IcO0sYYYkH— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) April 7, 2022
She is clearly hiding isidima sakhe under that hair 💔😭 #RHOLagos pic.twitter.com/kmOWX8iukW— Black Queen (@blackqueenrsa) April 7, 2022
And that was disappointing because these people know that they are in the public eye. They are aware that when it comes to red carpet events, there are always cameras ready to capture them. So, investing in looks is very important.
We hope that this was a lesson learnt for them to get stylists and understand that when the public criticises their outfits, it’s not because they hate them. They are just pushing them to do better next time.