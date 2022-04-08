Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, April 8, 2022

Mzansi reacts to the ’Real Housewives of Lagos’ pink carpet looks

Bonang Matheba, who hosted the Real Housewives of Lagos launch in Joburg, looked gorgeous. Picture: Supplied.

Published 1h ago

I used to hear people say South Africa doesn’t have real celebrities and think it was just a troll but come to think of it, they may have been on to something.

Most celebrities in the country don’t understand pop culture. When you’re in the public eye, especially within the entertainment industry, people are bound to scrutinise you.

Ordinary citizens usually don’t have access to red carpet events that celebrities attend. They are the watchdogs who will compliment and criticise celebrities based on their outfits. It’s nothing personal, it’s all about how you present yourself to the public.

Some celebrities like DBN Gogo were upset at tweeps for criticising the outfits at the Real Housewives of Lagos launch, which took place in Hyde Park last night.

But that didn’t stop people from voicing their opinions because criticising red carpet looks is part of the entertainment. It’s like reviewing a movie or music.

Tweeps were impressed with the looks that some Mzansi stars pulled. Lasizwe Dambuza, Mihlali Ndamase, Zola Nombona, Libo Njomba, and Kamo Modisakeng were among the best dressed.

They received high praises while the likes of Khanyi Mbau, Sarah Langa, Gashwen Mthombeni, Mbali Mavimbela, Andy Maqondwana, Kwenzo Ngcobo, Zuki Lamani and many others were rated as the worst dressed.

And that was disappointing because these people know that they are in the public eye. They are aware that when it comes to red carpet events, there are always cameras ready to capture them. So, investing in looks is very important.

We hope that this was a lesson learnt for them to get stylists and understand that when the public criticises their outfits, it’s not because they hate them. They are just pushing them to do better next time.

ShowmaxLasizweKhanyi MbauBonang MathebaLuxury fashionEntertainmentCelebrity GossipHaute Couture

Recent stories by:

Thobile Mazibuko