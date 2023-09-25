Nando’s and Puma just collabed on a Heritage Day sneaker and we’re still deciding if it’s hot or meh

The biggest thing in the creative world right now are the most unlikely collaborations between brands. Just recently, Nando’s partnered with Pick’n’Pay Clothing to launch an exclusive collection of T-shirts.

The theme for the collection was: “Ignited by Diversity. One Nation. One Chicken”, and was a tribute to the Mzansi spirit of collaboration, creativity, and multiplicity. And we have to admit that the results were pretty cool. The flamed grilled chicken restaurant has now gone on to create an exclusive limited edition sneaker just in time for Heritage Day with none other than Puma.

Introducing the PUMA x Nando’s RS-Xtra Hot. Digging deep into the archive, Puma and Nando’s re-imagined the Puma RS sneaker, first launched in the ‘80s. So, the initial idea came from Nando’s famous hot sauce.

According to the press release, the RS-Xtra Hot features a printed chilli formstrip, the Nando’s PERi-ometer® with heat levels and the heel cup referencing the colours of Nando’s sauces.

“Puma wanted to celebrate Heritage Day in South Africa by partnering with an iconic local brand that could help us capture the essence of what it means to be South African. Bold. Fiery. Somewhat audacious and eternally optimistic,” said Brett Bellinger, Puma SA Marketing Director. Interestingly enough, X wasn’t flooded with as much comments as we thought there were. And what we did find was a mixed bag.

#PumaxNandos this one is extra hot!🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/bm2p4ARcmZ — Siyabonga Rocco Mnguni (@rocco_siyabonga) September 18, 2023 This risky af. But if it pans out, the rewards will be great. So everyone, be at your best behavior. pic.twitter.com/JWd7z3ReMF — Sandile Shongwe 🇿🇦❤️🌄 (@sandile_sho) September 21, 2023 The PUMA X Nando’s RS-Xtra Hot retails for R1,999 and will be available on Puma.com, Puma Retail Stores, sportscene, Side Step, Shelflife, Shesha, Superbalist, The Cross Trainer, Sneaker District and Colt45 by Al Capone.