SA Fashion Week opens entries for Mr Price Scouting Menswear 2023 Competition

Are you a menswear designer who wants to crack the code of the highly competitive fashion industry? If yes, South African Fashion Week wants you to enter its Mr Price Scouting Menswear competition.

But there is a catch. You have to be a qualified fashion designer with a diploma or degree in fashion design or have been in business between three and 10 years. And yes, even if you are a previous SA Fashion Week Scouting Menswear finalist, you may enter. The brief The brief is simple. You have to design a sustainable menswear collection for the “now” fashion lover who values alternative design inspired by a dress in the street and sport, with as much respect for technical innovation as for our people and planet.

Your designs must be innovative, chic and edgy. Your fabric selection must be luxurious and soft on the skin, considering the temperatures in South Africa and yes, recycled materials are allowed. After all, sustainability is key. What’s at stake Prizes worth more than R50 000 are up for grabs, and the winner takes it all. The winner will get an opportunity to their Autumn/Winter ’24 collection at SA Fashion Week in October 2023.