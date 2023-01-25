SA’s 13-year-old star to walk at New York Fashion Week

There is a Zulu saying that goes “ligotshwa lisemanzi”, meaning nurture them while they are still young. When it comes to children, it’s important to pay attention to their talents in order to nurture them so that they can master their craft as they grow.

Story continues below Advertisement

South African model Giselle Niemand is proof that one can never be too young to chase their dreams. The 13-year-old girl from Fourways, Johannesburg, is living the dream that many can only wish for. Niemand’s many talents include singing, acting, modelling and dancing. She has secured a contract in Hollywood with Upscale Recording and Productions, where she’ll be able to produce her music with award-winning producer and talent manager Manny Mijares.

In 2022, she went to Hollywood to record her first three brand-new singles with music videos, which will be released in February. The child star also earned a spot to walk for Mitch Desunia at New York Fashion Week on February 9 to 11. The previous year, Niemand scored several wins where she was cast as the lead in the MTN commercial “It’s Go Time”, featured in a Morvite TV commercial and was a top 11 winner on both the DStv show “Begin Sing” and “Kids With Talent SA”.

Story continues below Advertisement