Self-taught baker Faaiza Omar launches her first jewellery collection with Charles Greig

Famous South African self-taught baker Faaiza Omar has partnered with Charles Greig Jewellers to launch her jewellery range. The new Faaiza Omar x Charles Greig is Omar’s first jewellery design. “There was definitely a need for a standout local luxury collaboration. There hasn’t been one in South Africa for a while, and I saw a gap in the market for exclusive, standout pieces.

“After months of planning, we are ready to launch. Now is the perfect time as we head into the summer season under level 1, with social calendars filling up with events and special occasions,” says Omar. The collection was inspired by the Beechwood Gardens, one of the best spring destinations in Joburg, where flowers are in full bloom. “Inspired by Beechwood Gardens and the spring blossom, bumblebees, dragonflies and butterflies, typical of an October day, we have created a collection of jewellery of varying price points. The collection highlights our favourite gemstone and colour - emerald - enhanced by unusual fancy cut diamonds,” says renowned jeweller Greig.