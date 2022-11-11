Sello Modupe wins Designer Of Year gong at Feather Awards

On Thursday, the South African queer community and allies attended the 14th Annual Feather Awards at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg. In partnership with Thami Dish, this year’s awards were a celebration of being “Unfvcken Apologetic About Inclusion”.

Johannesburg-based designer Sello Modupe of Scalo Designer, who was nominated for the “Designer Of The Year,” brought it home. He was competing against Palesa Mokubung and Donald Nxumalo. Modupe is famous for creating haute couture for the stars. In May this year, he released the “Native Rocks of Africa Collection”, featuring Mzansi A-listers like Pearl Thusi; one of South Africa’s most influential actresses, entertainment empress Khanyi Mbau, and model turned reality television star, Blue Mbombo.

“I wanted to showcase rawness, elegance, sophistication and great attention to detail. I can’t think of a better representation of this than these three leading ladies who have successfully taken our entertainment industry by storm and even going as far as turning everything in their favour.” Modupe, known as one of the red carpet kings, was also the designer behind Connie Chiume’s gold, iconic dress that the actress wore at the premiere of Wakanda Forever on Hollywood Boulevard. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Chiume (@conniechiume) “@scalodesigner, you have outdid yourself, my love. I look and feel like a queen,” said Chiume.